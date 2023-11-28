Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Warren County, Mississippi today? We've got you covered.
Warren County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson Prepatory School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph Catholic School at St. Aloysius High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- Conference: MAIS 5A District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
