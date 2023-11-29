The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 123-105 loss to the Hawks (his most recent game) McCollum posted 13 points, six assists, two steals and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on McCollum's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 21.7 Rebounds -- 4.8 Assists -- 5.7 PRA -- 32.2 PR -- 26.5



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 6.3% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.7 per contest.

McCollum's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the sixth-most possessions per game with 102.2.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 111.8 points per game, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers have conceded 42 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 26.6 assists per game, the 76ers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

CJ McCollum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 39 26 2 6 5 0 1 12/30/2022 35 42 4 5 11 0 2

