The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Hurricanes have taken five games in a row.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SECN
Mississippi State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up 17.9 more points per game (71.0) than the Bulldogs allow (53.1).
  • When it scores more than 53.1 points, Miami (FL) is 5-0.
  • Mississippi State's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 31.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hurricanes give up (48.4).
  • Mississippi State is 8-0 when scoring more than 48.4 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (34.2%).
  • The Hurricanes shoot 48.9% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
  • Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 52.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Clemson W 81-78 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 UAPB W 77-68 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Tulsa W 102-58 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 Miami (FL) - Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
12/11/2023 Kennesaw State - Humphrey Coliseum

