The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) hope to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the UAB Blazers (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bartow Arena.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils score an average of 53.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 64.2 the Blazers give up.

The 73.5 points per game the Blazers put up are 12.2 fewer points than the Delta Devils allow (85.7).

When Mississippi Valley State allows fewer than 73.5 points, it is 0-3.

The Blazers are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Delta Devils allow to opponents (45.7%).

The Delta Devils' 32.7 shooting percentage is 6.8 lower than the Blazers have given up.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

14.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Jaylia Reed: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Amberly Brown: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.4 FG%

7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.4 FG% Syann Holmes: 4.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%

4.4 PTS, 41.7 FG% Leah Turner: 5.6 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

