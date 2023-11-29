Wednesday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) squaring off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-65 win for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

The Rebels are coming off of a 58-45 victory over Little Rock in their most recent game on Saturday.

Last time out, the Rebels won on Saturday 58-45 over Little Rock. In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Cardinals earned an 81-70 win over Gonzaga. Marquesha Davis recorded 11 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Rebels. In the Cardinals' win, Kiki Jefferson led the team with 21 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels beat the Michigan Wolverines (No. 31 in our computer rankings) in a 60-49 win on November 20 -- their best victory of the season.

The Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Ole Miss has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one), but also has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Ole Miss is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 144) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 241) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 251) on November 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

On November 26 versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16) in our computer rankings, the Cardinals registered their best win of the season, an 81-70 victory at a neutral site.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Louisville has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 16) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 83) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 137) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 272) on November 19

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +100 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.9 points per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 54.6 per contest (46th in college basketball).

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game, with a +151 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 60.1 per outing (118th in college basketball).

