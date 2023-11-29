Wednesday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) going head-to-head against the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at 9:15 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Louisville by a score of 68-65, who is slightly favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Rebels won on Saturday 58-45 against Little Rock.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Cardinals claimed an 81-70 win over Gonzaga. In the Rebels' win, Marquesha Davis led the way with a team-high 11 points (adding six rebounds and one assist). In the Cardinals' win, Kiki Jefferson led the way with 21 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

ESPN U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 20, the Rebels beat the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team (No. 32) in our computer rankings, by a score of 60-49.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Ole Miss has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one), but also has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses (one).

Ole Miss has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 32) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 52) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 147) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 250) on November 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best victory of the season came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 15), according to our computer rankings. The Cardinals claimed the 81-70 neutral-site win on November 26.

The Cardinals have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Louisville has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 15) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 83) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 86) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 134) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 280) on November 19

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and allowing 60.1 per contest, 118th in college basketball) and have a +151 scoring differential.

