Ole Miss vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) facing off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.
The Rebels head into this game on the heels of a 58-45 win against Little Rock on Saturday.
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels took down the Michigan Wolverines (No. 31 in our computer rankings) in a 60-49 win on November 20 -- their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ole Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most defeats.
- Ole Miss has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 146) on November 15
- 58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25
- 67-54 over Howard (No. 247) on November 18
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.
