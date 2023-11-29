The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPNU

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 81.7 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 54.6 the Rebels give up.

Louisville is 6-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.

The 68.9 points per game the Rebels record are 8.8 more points than the Cardinals give up (60.1).

Ole Miss is 3-1 when scoring more than 60.1 points.

When Louisville allows fewer than 68.9 points, it is 4-0.

The Rebels shoot 41.3% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 46.4% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rebels allow.

Ole Miss Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Louisville Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Arizona W 56-47 Imperial Arena 11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena 11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/29/2023 Louisville - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum 12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Louisville Schedule