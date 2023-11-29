The Philadelphia 76ers (12-5), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-PH.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH

BSNO and NBCS-PH Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 112.8 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 112.9 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.

The 76ers' +149 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 120.5 points per game (fourth in NBA) while allowing 111.8 per outing (10th in league).

The teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

New Orleans has compiled a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has compiled a 12-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.