Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - November 29
When the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) and Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) face off at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Jonas Valanciunas will be a player to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans' Last Game
On Monday, in their most recent game, the Pelicans lost to the Jazz 114-112. With 26 points, Zion Williamson was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zion Williamson
|26
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Brandon Ingram
|25
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Naji Marshall
|14
|9
|3
|3
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram is putting up 24.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.2 boards per game.
- Valanciunas averages 13.1 points, 8.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.5% from the floor.
- Williamson's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the floor.
- Dyson Daniels is averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.
- Jordan Hawkins puts up 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocks.
Watch Ingram, Joel Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|26.2
|5.2
|5.3
|0.6
|0.1
|1.7
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|14.3
|9.3
|3.2
|0.5
|1.6
|0.7
|Zion Williamson
|19.6
|3.9
|3.9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.2
|Dyson Daniels
|8.6
|6.0
|4.4
|1.7
|0.2
|0.8
|Herbert Jones
|10.2
|3.4
|2.8
|1.7
|1.0
|1.2
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.