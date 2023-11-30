Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Attala County, Mississippi, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Attala County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Choctaw County High School at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
