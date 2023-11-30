Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Benton County, Mississippi? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Flat Attendance Center at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.