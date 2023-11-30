Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Choctaw County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Choctaw County, Mississippi today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Choctaw County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Choctaw County High School at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.