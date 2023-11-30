Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Leflore County, Mississippi is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffeeville High School at Leflore County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Itta Bena, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.