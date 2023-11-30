Can we count on Ryan McDonagh scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 76 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.