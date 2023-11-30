The Thursday college basketball lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. South Florida Bulls

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center Location: Tampa, Florida

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Duke Blue Devils vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum Location: Athens, Georgia

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Missouri Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Samford Bulldogs

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Pete Hanna Center Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Vermont Catamounts

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Location: Burlington, Vermont

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Morehead State Eagles

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Ellis T. Johnson Arena Location: Morehead, Kentucky

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Rhode Island Rams

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Thomas F. Ryan Center Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

Texas State Bobcats vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA Convocation Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Beeghly Center

Beeghly Center Location: Youngstown, Ohio

