Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Jackson County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Resurrection Catholic High School at Perry Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: New Augusta, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at St. Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay High School at Vancleave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Vancleave, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Central High School at George County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lucedale, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
