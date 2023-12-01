The Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) play the Jackson State Tigers (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 79.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 54.7 the Wildcats allow.
  • Jackson State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 54.7 points.
  • Kansas State is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 79.2 points.
  • The Wildcats record 22.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Tigers allow (48.7).
  • Kansas State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 48.7 points.
  • When Jackson State allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 11.4% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 9.2% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Jackson State Leaders

  • Miya Crump: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Angel Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.9 FG%
  • Daphane White: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG%
  • TI'lan Boler: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Areyanna Hunter: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 UCF L 63-54 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/24/2023 UPR-Mayagüez W 80-33 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 St. John's (NY) W 60-56 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/1/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.