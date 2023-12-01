There is high school basketball competition in Newton County, Mississippi today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Newton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Quitman High School at Newton County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Decatur, MS

Decatur, MS Conference: 4A Region 5

4A Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkdale High School at Union Public High School