The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) after losing five straight road games.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 50% the Spurs allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The 113.4 points per game the Pelicans put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Spurs allow (124.1).

New Orleans is 3-0 when scoring more than 124.1 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 117.1 points per game, compared to 108.4 per game away from home.

New Orleans allows 113.8 points per game in home games, compared to 111.9 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Pelicans have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 11.4 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Pelicans Injuries