How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) after losing five straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 50% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.
- The 113.4 points per game the Pelicans put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Spurs allow (124.1).
- New Orleans is 3-0 when scoring more than 124.1 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pelicans have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 117.1 points per game, compared to 108.4 per game away from home.
- New Orleans allows 113.8 points per game in home games, compared to 111.9 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Pelicans have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 11.4 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jose Alvarado
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Trey Murphy III
|Questionable
|Knee
|Matt Ryan
|Questionable
|Calf
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
