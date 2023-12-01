Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rankin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Rankin County, Mississippi today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rankin County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pisgah High School at Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lake, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Puckett High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
