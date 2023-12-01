The UAB Blazers (4-3) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 38th.

The Golden Eagles average 6.3 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Blazers give up (73.4).

Southern Miss has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Miss averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.

At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 61.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).

Southern Miss knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule