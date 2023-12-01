Southern Miss vs. UAB December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) face the UAB Blazers (2-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern Miss vs. UAB Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Miss Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Felipe Haase: 15 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 16 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UAB Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Miss vs. UAB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|13th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|73.8
|127th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|66.1
|63rd
|3rd
|37.6
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.