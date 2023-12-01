The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) are 8.5-point underdogs against the UAB Blazers (4-3) at Bartow Arena on Friday, December 1, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 141.5.

Southern Miss vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -8.5 141.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has played only one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 141.5 points.

Southern Miss has had an average of 131.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 10.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Southern Miss is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Golden Eagles have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +340 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Southern Miss has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Southern Miss vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 4 66.7% 71.9 139 73.4 137.5 146.8 Southern Miss 1 20% 67.1 139 64.1 137.5 139.3

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 67.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Blazers allow to opponents.

Southern Miss vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 3-3-0 0-1 4-2-0 Southern Miss 1-4-0 0-1 1-3-0

Southern Miss vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Southern Miss 17-2 Home Record 15-0 7-5 Away Record 8-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

