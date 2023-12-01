High school basketball action in Sunflower County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1

5:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Ruleville, MS

Ruleville, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School