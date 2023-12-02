On Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the New York Rangers. Is Colton Sissons going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

