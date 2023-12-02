The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) meet the North Texas Mean Green (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi Valley State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas Rank North Texas AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 337th 64.5 Points Scored 61 357th 1st 55.8 Points Allowed 74.8 310th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 28.5 328th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.1 346th 329th 11 Assists 10 352nd 44th 10.5 Turnovers 15.3 357th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.