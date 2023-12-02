The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN
Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • Ole Miss has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 238th.
  • The Rebels average only 0.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Tigers give up (72).
  • Ole Miss is 2-0 when it scores more than 72 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.
  • At home, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Ole Miss sunk fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.1%) than at home (30.8%) too.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Sam Houston W 70-67 C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/22/2023 @ Temple W 77-76 Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 NC State W 72-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Memphis - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/5/2023 Mount St. Mary's - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/10/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

