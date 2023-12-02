Ole Miss vs. Memphis: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Ole Miss vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-1.5)
|141.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-1.5)
|141.5
|-125
|+104
Ole Miss vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.
- Memphis has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.
Ole Miss Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- While our computer ranking places Ole Miss 120th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 35th.
- Ole Miss' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
