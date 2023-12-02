Saturday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Memphis Tigers (5-1) going head to head against the Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-71 victory for Memphis, so expect a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 73, Ole Miss 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-2.1)

Memphis (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Ole Miss has a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Memphis, who is 2-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Rebels are 2-4-0 and the Tigers are 2-2-0.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 72.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per outing (61st in college basketball). They have a +46 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Ole Miss falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is recording 31.2 rebounds per game (263rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3 per contest.

Ole Miss makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Rebels' 94.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 195th in college basketball, and the 84.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 71st in college basketball.

Ole Miss has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.3 per game (26th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (177th in college basketball).

