Saturday's game that pits the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) against the Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) at Reed Green Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Ole Miss. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Rebels head into this matchup on the heels of a 64-58 loss to Louisville on Wednesday.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Ole Miss 62, Southern Miss 61

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

  • When the Rebels took down the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 60-49 on November 20, it was their season's signature victory.
  • The Rebels have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
  • Ole Miss has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).
  • Ole Miss has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 60-49 over Michigan (No. 20) on November 20
  • 56-47 over Arizona (No. 47) on November 19
  • 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 148) on November 15
  • 58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 246) on November 25
  • 67-54 over Howard (No. 248) on November 18

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 10.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62.0 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
  • Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

  • The Rebels outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (posting 67.5 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and conceding 55.8 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential.

