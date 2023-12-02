The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will meet the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Information

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

  • Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank
286th 67.5 Points Scored 79.4 21st
146th 69.1 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd
147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.2 147th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th
169th 13.1 Assists 15.6 28th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.0 291st

