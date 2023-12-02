How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score an average of 67.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 50.7 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.
- Southern Miss is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.5 points.
- The Eagles record 73.8 points per game, 18 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels give up.
- Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
- Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (34.4%).
- The Rebels shoot 41.5% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles concede.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
- Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Michigan
|W 60-49
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|Little Rock
|W 58-45
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-58
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
