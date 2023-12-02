Brandon Ingram and Nikola Vucevic are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) play the Chicago Bulls (6-14) at United Center.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Pelicans topped the Spurs 121-106. With 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 24 12 1 1 2 0 CJ McCollum 19 3 8 2 1 1 Trey Murphy III 18 3 1 1 1 4

Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram posts 23.4 points, 5.1 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Valanciunas posts 14 points, 9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 56.5% from the floor.

Zion Williamson posts 23.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 1.3 blocks.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.4 points, 3.5 assists and 4.9 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 24 5 5.6 0.8 0.1 1.5 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.6 9.2 3.1 0.6 1.2 0.3 Zion Williamson 19.9 4.1 4.7 1.1 0.4 0.2 Herbert Jones 12.6 4.1 3.4 2 1.1 1.5 Dyson Daniels 6.5 4.7 4 1.8 0.3 0.5

