The New York Rangers (16-4-1) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road in a matchup with the Nashville Predators (11-11), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Nashville has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 14 of 22 games this season.

The Rangers have gone 13-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Predators have claimed an upset victory in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New York is 6-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Nashville is 4-4 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 6-4 5-4-1 6.1 3.50 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.50 2.50 7 25.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 5-4-1 6.2 3.70 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.70 3.40 6 15.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.