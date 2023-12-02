Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Quitman County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Quitman County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

M.S. Palmer High School at Clarksdale High School