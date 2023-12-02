Florida A&M, Jackson State, Week 14 SWAC Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the SWAC entering Week 14 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th
- Last Game: W 24-7 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Jackson State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
- Last Game: L 28-24 vs Alcorn State
3. Alabama State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th
- Last Game: W 41-3 vs Tuskegee
4. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th
- Last Game: W 28-24 vs Jackson State
5. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-6
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st
- Last Game: L 35-34 vs UAPB
6. Grambling
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
- Last Game: L 27-22 vs Southern
7. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th
- Last Game: W 21-14 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Southern
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th
- Last Game: W 27-22 vs Grambling
9. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-6
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th
- Last Game: L 24-7 vs Florida A&M
10. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 30-21 vs Mississippi Valley State
11. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
- Last Game: L 30-21 vs Alabama A&M
12. UAPB
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd
- Last Game: W 35-34 vs Texas Southern
