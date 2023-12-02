The Week 14 college football slate includes five games featuring MVFC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Sacramento State vs. South Dakota | Mercer vs. South Dakota State

Week 14 MVFC Results

Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)

Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Villanova Youngstown State 466 Total Yards 369 275 Passing Yards 287 191 Rushing Yards 82 1 Turnovers 2

South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24

South Dakota Leaders

Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)

Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS) Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota Sacramento State 368 Total Yards 350 174 Passing Yards 202 194 Rushing Yards 148 1 Turnovers 2

South Dakota State 41 Mercer 0

South Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs)

Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Jaxon Janke (9 TAR, 7 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Mercer Leaders

Passing: Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS)

Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS) Receiving: Ty James (7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota State Mercer 571 Total Yards 151 225 Passing Yards 75 346 Rushing Yards 76 2 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 14 MVFC Games

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

