Week 14 SEC Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football slate included one game featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 14 SEC Results
Alabama 27 Georgia 24
- Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-5)
- Pregame Total: 54
Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (13-for-23, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Roydell Williams (16 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Isaiah Bond (7 TAR, 5 REC, 79 YDS)
Georgia Leaders
- Passing: Carson Beck (21-for-29, 243 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kendall Milton (13 ATT, 42 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Brock Bowers (8 TAR, 5 REC, 53 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Alabama
|Georgia
|306
|Total Yards
|321
|192
|Passing Yards
|243
|114
|Rushing Yards
|78
|0
|Turnovers
|1
