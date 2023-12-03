Chris Olave was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Olave's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Olave has been targeted 103 times and has 63 catches for 771 yards (12.2 per reception) and three TDs.

Chris Olave Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week: Jimmy Graham (LP/rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Rashid Shaheed (DNP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Olave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 103 63 771 249 3 12.2

Olave Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0

