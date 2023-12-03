For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Nyquist has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Nyquist's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:56 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:32 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:12 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:33 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:42 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:01 Home L 7-5

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

