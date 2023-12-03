Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're trying to find Graham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week: Chris Olave (LP/concussion): 63 Rec; 771 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Rashid Shaheed (DNP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 8 0 1 8.0

Graham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1 Week 5 @Patriots 1 0 0 0

