The Detroit Lions (8-3) hit the road to play the New Orleans Saints (5-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Lions vs. Saints?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this game suggested by the model (2.9 points) is a little bit less than the 4.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Lions, though the data still has them as the favorite.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Lions have won 77.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-2).

Detroit has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Saints won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

New Orleans has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +185 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (+4.5)



New Orleans (+4.5) The Lions have registered a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 2-3.

The Saints have covered the spread just two times in 11 games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47)



Under (47) Between them, these two teams average 0.5 more points per game (47.5) than this matchup's over/under (47).

The Lions and the Saints have seen their opponents average a combined 3.3 fewer points per game than the over/under of 47 set in this game.

The Lions have hit the over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Saints' 11 games with a set total.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 1.3 0 99.3 5

Chris Olave Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 70.1 3

