Sunday's game features the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) and the Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) facing off at McKenzie Arena (on December 3) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 win for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs dropped their most recent matchup 74-68 against Miami (FL) on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Chattanooga 59

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs defeated the Belmont Bruins (No. 85 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.

Mississippi State has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 21st-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 46th-most.

According to the RPI, the Mocs have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 85) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 112) on November 24

67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 133) on November 10

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 151) on November 26

84-45 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 256) on November 12

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Lauren Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61)

12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.4 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 55.4 per contest (51st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.