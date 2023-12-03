The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) will visit the Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 26.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Mocs give up (51.8).

Mississippi State is 8-1 when it scores more than 51.8 points.

Chattanooga has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.

The Mocs average 12.1 more points per game (67.5) than the Bulldogs give up (55.4).

When Chattanooga totals more than 55.4 points, it is 6-1.

Mississippi State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.

The Mocs shoot 48.0% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs' 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.2 higher than the Mocs have given up.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Lauren Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61)

12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule