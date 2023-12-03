The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) are heavily favored (by 26.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Southern Jaguars (1-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -26.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Mississippi State's seven matchups has gone over 142.5 points.

The average point total in Mississippi State's outings this year is 133.7, 8.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Southern (1-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 57.1% less often than Mississippi State (5-2-0) this year.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 1 14.3% 73.4 141.1 60.3 148.3 134.8 Southern 6 85.7% 67.7 141.1 88 148.3 149.2

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 14.6 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Jaguars give up (88).

Mississippi State vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 5-2-0 0-0 2-5-0 Southern 1-6-0 0-3 3-4-0

Mississippi State vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Southern 12-4 Home Record 9-2 4-6 Away Record 5-12 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

