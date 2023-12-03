When the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and Green Bay Packers (5-6) match up on December 3 at Lambeau Field, Patrick Mahomes II and Jordan Love will be under center for their respective offenses. Which QB has the edge in this bout? Find out below.

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Jordan Love 11 Games Played 11 68.1% Completion % 60.5% 2,917 (265.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,599 (236.3) 21 Touchdowns 19 9 Interceptions 10 305 (27.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 221 (20.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 262.5 yards

: Over/Under 262.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Packers' defensive unit has been clicking this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 224 points allowed (20.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by giving up 205.1 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 6.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Packers are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, ceding the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,487 (135.2 per game). They also rank 23rd in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

On defense, Green Bay ranks 21st in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks eighth at 48.6%.

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 227.5 yards

: Over/Under 227.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

