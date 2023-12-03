Ahead of their Sunday, December 3 game against the Buffalo Sabres (10-12-2) at KeyBank Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (11-12) are monitoring three players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Zemgus Girgensons LW Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 74 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (76 total), which ranks 21st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -2, they are 17th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres' 70 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

It has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -13.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-125) Predators (+105) 6.5

