Predators vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 3
The Buffalo Sabres (10-12-2) host the Nashville Predators (11-12) at KeyBank Center on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Sabres are coming off a 6-2 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Predators were beaten by the New York Rangers 4-3 in their last game.
Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 37 goals against 33 goals allowed. On 39 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (17.9%).
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Sunday's contest.
Predators vs. Sabres Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Sabres 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a record of 11-12 this season and are 2-0-2 in overtime contests.
- Nashville has earned eight points (4-4-0) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Predators recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Predators have earned 22 points in their 15 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 5-5-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 6-7-0 (12 points).
- The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Predators finished 5-5-0 in those matchups (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|23rd
|2.92
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|15th
|24th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.3
|19th
|27th
|28.9
|Shots
|31.2
|14th
|12th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|14th
|25th
|14.08%
|Power Play %
|19.35%
|18th
|13th
|81.25%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.97%
|29th
Predators vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
