Entering this week's action, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Detroit Lions (8-3) on Sunday, December 3 at Caesars Superdome, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Saints are coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 24-15.

In their last game, the Lions lost 29-22 to the Green Bay Packers.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rashid Shaheed WR Thigh Out Erik McCoy OL Shoulder Questionable Andrus Peat OL Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Pete Werner LB Shoulder Out Marcus Maye S Shoulder Out Chris Olave WR Concussion Questionable Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Questionable Blake Grupe K Right groin Questionable Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Questionable Frank Ragnow C Back Full Participation In Practice Alex Anzalone LB Hand Out Tracy Walker S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Hendon Hooker QB Knee Out

Saints vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Saints Season Insights

The Saints are accumulating 347.1 total yards per game on offense this season (12th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 320.3 total yards per contest (12th-ranked).

With 20.8 points per game on offense, the Saints rank 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, giving up 20.2 points per contest.

In terms of passing, the Saints rank 11th in the NFL (242.7 passing yards per game) and seventh on the other side of the ball (196.3 passing yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive perspective, New Orleans is putting up 104.4 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked). It ranks 23rd in the NFL on defense (124 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Saints have accumulated 20 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) and committed 14 turnovers (11th in NFL) this season for a +6 turnover margin that ranks sixth in the NFL.

Saints vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-4)

Lions (-4) Moneyline: Lions (-210), Saints (+170)

Lions (-210), Saints (+170) Total: 47 points

